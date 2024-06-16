Mushroom Pepper Dry

This dish combines the richness of mushrooms with the bold kick of freshly ground black pepper. Tender batter fried mushroom pieces are sautéed to perfection with a generous amount of chillies and cracked black pepper and a little bit of soy sauce among other flavors, which adds both heat and aromatic depth to the dish. It is a medley of flavors, with each bite bursting with the goodness of mushrooms and the fiery warmth of black pepper.