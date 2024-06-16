Starters
- Paneer Chilli
Crisp batter fried paneer is tossed in spicy, hot and tangy chilli sauce. While Garlic and green chilies bring in hot & pungent aroma, various sauces like chilli sauce, soya sauce etc are used to impart some Chinese flavors. Veggies like onions, spring onions & bell pepper add body to the dish.$9.99
- Paneer Manchurian
The use of tomato ketchup (sauce) along with soya sauce is what sets the manchurian apart from chilli. This totally gives the Manchurian dishes a special umami-rich punch. It is flavorful and packs a punch in every bite.$9.99
- Mushroom Chilli
Mushroom Chilli is an Indo-Chinese appetizer where crisp batter fried mushrooms are tossed in a slightly spicy chilli sauce. The saucy mushrooms taste simply delicious with a nutty and earthy aroma. Veggies like onions, spring onions & bell pepper add body to the dish.$9.99
- Mushroom Pepper Dry
This dish combines the richness of mushrooms with the bold kick of freshly ground black pepper. Tender batter fried mushroom pieces are sautéed to perfection with a generous amount of chillies and cracked black pepper and a little bit of soy sauce among other flavors, which adds both heat and aromatic depth to the dish. It is a medley of flavors, with each bite bursting with the goodness of mushrooms and the fiery warmth of black pepper.$9.99
- Gobi Manchurian
Bite sized cauliflower batter fried until crispy, then tossed in sweet, sour and hot flavorful manchurian sauce. Infused with garlic, green chillies, it is aromatic and mouthwatering.$10.99
- Chicken Pepper Dry
Bite sized tender juicy chicken that packs a punch! Flavored with blend of zesty soy sauce, and fiery green chilies, creating a mouthwatering symphony of flavors. It's the generous coating of cracked black pepper that steals the show, infusing each bite with a bold, peppery kick that ignites the taste buds. 24 Oz Container$9.99
- Chilli Chicken
Tender fried bite sized chicken pieces tossed in a super aromatic spicy and slightly tangy chilli sauce. Onions, bell peppers, garlic, chilli sauce and soya sauce come together to form a delicious finger-licking good sauce. To finish, crispy fried chicken pieces are then tossed in this chili sauce & garnished with green onions.$9.99
- Chicken Lemon Dry$9.99
- Chicken Manchurian
24Oz Container$9.99
- Vellulli Karam Chicken Spicy$9.99
- Chicken Wings Chilli$10.99
- Chicken Wings Pepper Dry$10.99
- Chicken 65 Dry$10.99
- Chicken Kabob Bone In$11.99
- Andhra Style Chilli Chicken
Andhra chilli chicken would be a great addition to a party menu as a starter/appetizer or even as a side dish to rice varieties like pulao or biryani and even as a side dish with rasam rice.$10.99
- Apollo Fish Dry$10.99
- Fish Lemon Dry$10.99
- Fish Chilli$10.99
- Fish Pepper Dry$10.99
- Shrimp Fry$11.99
- Shrimp Pepper Dry$11.99
- Shrimp Lemon Dry$11.99
- Shrimp Chilli$11.99
- Vellulli Karam Shrimp Fry Spicy$12.99
Biryanis
Bulk Orders
- Punugulu with Chutney$70.00
- Onion Pakora$60.00
- Medhu Vada Or Garelu with Chutney$60.00
- Veg Starters$65.00
- Veg Biryani$65.00
- Bagara Rice$50.00
- Chicken Starter$65.00
- Fish Starter$80.00
- Shrimp Starter$80.00
- Chicken Dum Biryani - Hyderabadi$65.00
- Goat Dum Biryani - Hyderabadi$80.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Fry Biryani$80.00